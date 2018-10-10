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Hillary Clinton Calls For Civil War In America
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3221 views • October 10, 2018
In a new interview, Hillary Clinton declared, “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for”. In 27 days, America will choose if the democrats should be allowed to regain power, which they are proving is the only thing they care about.
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