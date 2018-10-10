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Alexandra at the Paradigm Shift Conference: Time to Choose; The Endgame is Here
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80 views • October 10, 2018
We present the talk given by Alexandra Meadors at the July 18, 2017 Paradigm Shift Online Conference organized by Lana and David Love.
The ball gets rolling when Alexandra is asked about the conference theme, "paradigm shift." This topic is perfect for Alexandra. This is her first major public statement since her extraordinary, prolonged, brutal and wildly successful mission in Ireland and Scotland. She now shares new inspirations and revelations, deriving ... read more: shorturl.at/dkEFX
The ball gets rolling when Alexandra is asked about the conference theme, "paradigm shift." This topic is perfect for Alexandra. This is her first major public statement since her extraordinary, prolonged, brutal and wildly successful mission in Ireland and Scotland. She now shares new inspirations and revelations, deriving ... read more: shorturl.at/dkEFX
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