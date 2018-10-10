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Spoiled Brat Jim Acosta Insults Trump Supporters, Calls Them Stupid
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5 views • October 10, 2018
"You, like the rest of your mainstream media buddies, were so coddled and babied for eight years under Obama that you became the spoiled brat who got everything you wanted. Now, you face opposition—you face someone who won't let you get away with your bully-style reporting. And you hate it." —Grant Stinchfield
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