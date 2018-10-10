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Dan Bongino Breaks Down ABC's Protection of Democrat Abusers and Sex Offenders
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11 views • October 10, 2018
"If you're gonna cover a story and you're gonna make sure when it's a Republican, you make sure the party gets out there—which I think is important—then you should do the same for Democrats." —Dan Bongino
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