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Bongino Gives Democrats a New Campaign Ad
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442 views • October 10, 2018
"Let's give the Democrats their first campaign ad of 2020. You know what Democrats, you can even use this in 2018. We at NRATV were happy to put together this suggested series of campaign snippets for you." —Dan Bongino
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