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Megyn Kelly Joins Alex Jones Info Wars Parody
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153 views • October 10, 2018
Megyn Kelly former host of her live-audience, morning show NBC Megyn Kelly Today.
Announced today her departure from NBC News and stated that she would be joining Alex Jones and Info wars.Kelly's announcement shocked the Fake news media world because it was only about a year ago that Megyn Kelly had a sit-down interview with Info Wars radio personality Alex Jones.
Announced today her departure from NBC News and stated that she would be joining Alex Jones and Info wars.Kelly's announcement shocked the Fake news media world because it was only about a year ago that Megyn Kelly had a sit-down interview with Info Wars radio personality Alex Jones.
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