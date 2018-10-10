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Kellyane Conway talks Haley, midterms, Clinton's discourse
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232 views • October 10, 2018
Counselor to President Trump speaks out on the U.N. ambassador's exit and Hillary Clinton's latest criticism of the administration.
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