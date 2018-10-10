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Awaken White Dragon
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34 views • October 10, 2018
This video was removed from Youtube within hours of uploading and my entire Google account suspended for so-called "hate speech". Apparently saying anything against white genocide is now hate speech. Please feel free to judge for yourselves.
I have written this poem as a call to white people around the world to unite in an unprecedented act of retaliation against, and rejection of, the obvious targeted war against the white race and, in some cases (e.g. South Africa), actual white genocide.
I have written this poem as a call to white people around the world to unite in an unprecedented act of retaliation against, and rejection of, the obvious targeted war against the white race and, in some cases (e.g. South Africa), actual white genocide.
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