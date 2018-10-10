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Pass the Salt Live - Bedridden Christians 10-10-2018
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8 views • October 10, 2018
When Jesus called the apostles, Peter thought he was ready, but he wasn’t. He was proud and passionate, but not prepared.
We have a call on our life bigger than just making lots of money and than rearing a family. We have been called into the Kingdom for such a time as this. This is our time. This is our place. The Lord says He will be with you wherever you go.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
We have a call on our life bigger than just making lots of money and than rearing a family. We have been called into the Kingdom for such a time as this. This is our time. This is our place. The Lord says He will be with you wherever you go.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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