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TX Rep. Briscoe Cain Brilliantly Trolls Anti-Gun Democrats
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5 views • October 10, 2018
"This is troll level 62,000. This is a Republican Representative from Texas with the greatest name ever—Briscoe Cain. He sounds like an Avenger... watch the sign he's handing out and how the Democrats take it." —Dan Bongino
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