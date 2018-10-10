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Kavanaugh's Team of Law Clerks Makes History
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3 views • October 10, 2018
"Justice Kavanaugh made his first move as a Supreme Court justice this weekend, hiring the Supreme Court's first all-women team of law clerks. That's right—all four of Brett Kavanaugh's clerks are women, sending the left's narrative about Kavanaugh's disrespect for women into a tailspin." —Grant Stinchfield
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