© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The God Plant Documentary 2018
Follow
0
Share
Report
1352 views • October 10, 2018
http://www.thegodplant.com/
When most people hear the word Weed or Cannabis, they imagine happy, hungry stoners, in most cases, using an illegal recreational drug. For the vast majority of people this is where their knowledge on the subject begins and ends. Cannabis, or its non psycho-active form Hemp, has been used by humans for thousands of years and is currently the number one contender for being one of the most useful plants on the planet.
................
When most people hear the word Weed or Cannabis, they imagine happy, hungry stoners, in most cases, using an illegal recreational drug. For the vast majority of people this is where their knowledge on the subject begins and ends. Cannabis, or its non psycho-active form Hemp, has been used by humans for thousands of years and is currently the number one contender for being one of the most useful plants on the planet.
................
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.