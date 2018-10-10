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Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl Niezaprzeczalny dowód na prowadzenie programów modyfikacji pogody.
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5506 views • October 10, 2018
Ta audycja poświęcona jest programom modyfikacji pogody od 1850 roku aż do dnia dzisiejszego. Prezentacja obejmuje około 200 oficjalnych artykułów, dokumentów, programów badawczych opisujących programy geoinżynieryjne na całym świecie. Audycja jest też odpowiedzią na falę krytyki publikowanych przez nas filmów dotyczących geoinżynierii. Jest też kompendium wiedzy dla każdego sceptyka. Zapraszamy do obejrzenia tej ważnej audycji.
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