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Alexandra's Two New Lines of Sacred Oils and Essences June 27, 2017
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67 views • October 10, 2018
In this video, Alexandra speaks at length about her two new lines of sacred oils and essences. A brief description of each :
“FREE YOURSELF FROM QUANTUM ENTANGLEMENT KIT”: A KIT OF 8 NEW ESSENCES
1. ACCESSING YOUR INNER AUTHORITY – This remedy moves you through alienation, giving you impetus to take action, increase enthusiasm, and ultimately augment vitality that was depleted from birth trauma.
2. LOVING YOURSELF FULLY – Aligns your body ... read more shorturl.at/aHUW2
“FREE YOURSELF FROM QUANTUM ENTANGLEMENT KIT”: A KIT OF 8 NEW ESSENCES
1. ACCESSING YOUR INNER AUTHORITY – This remedy moves you through alienation, giving you impetus to take action, increase enthusiasm, and ultimately augment vitality that was depleted from birth trauma.
2. LOVING YOURSELF FULLY – Aligns your body ... read more shorturl.at/aHUW2
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