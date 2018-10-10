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Steve Pieczenik On Haley Leaving The UN And Other Current World Events
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34 views • October 10, 2018
Harrison Smith of Info Wars interviews Steve Pieczenik .
Steve talks about Haley leaving the UN. "Not that important of a position."
Comments on China, and other current world politics.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
C 2018 Info Wars
Steve talks about Haley leaving the UN. "Not that important of a position."
Comments on China, and other current world politics.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
C 2018 Info Wars
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