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To Those Who ARE ASCENDING WITH THEIR PHYSICAL STRUCTURE: Message From Prime Creator, May 25, 2017
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16 views • October 10, 2018
Alexandra,
Here is some of the information for a part of the last phase of ascension we are now experiencing. The time has come for those of you who are ascending with the physical shell to consciously make a new choice. This choice is not for all, nor did all make this choice. All must understand that all will ascend and go where they are supposed to be.
Read more: shorturl.at/rsY27
Here is some of the information for a part of the last phase of ascension we are now experiencing. The time has come for those of you who are ascending with the physical shell to consciously make a new choice. This choice is not for all, nor did all make this choice. All must understand that all will ascend and go where they are supposed to be.
Read more: shorturl.at/rsY27
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