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On the Table (100918) Scott LaPierre Interview
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2 views • October 10, 2018
We interview Scott LaPierre about his new book, A Father Offers His Son: The True and Greater Sacrifice Revealed Through Abraham and Isaac. Learn the remarkable parallels between God and Abraham, and Jesus and Isaac. With thought-provoking questions at the end of each chapter, the book is perfect for personal use or small groups.
scottlapierre.org
www.woodlandchristian.net/speaker/pastor-scott-lapierre/
scottlapierre.org
www.woodlandchristian.net/speaker/pastor-scott-lapierre/
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