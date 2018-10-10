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NASA Fail Compilation
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918 views • October 10, 2018
NASA Fails so hard and so often they cannot be taken seriously by earnest truth-seekers. This band of incessantly lying Freemasons and Nazis have completely deceived the world into believing their astro-nots have landed on the Moon and Mars, that space stations and satellites are constantly suspended in "geosynchronous" orbit with the Earth, an Earth which they claim is a huge spinning ball-planet revolving around the Sun and shooting through infinite space away from a Big Bang...
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