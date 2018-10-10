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2018 Mid Terms The Right Must Turn Out
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6 views • October 10, 2018
We can’t be complacent this November 6th the left is off the rails and can’t be allowed anywhere near power. Over the last two years, we have seen the real left, the one they tried to hide. There is no doubt left the democrat party is no more than organized crime. Make sure you get people motivated, work, work, work for the next month. This is extremely important. We can see now that Washington has been screwing us our entire lives. Don’t go back to sleep now!
www.michael-ray.com
www.michael-ray.com
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