© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
KLER Pedophilia Film Exposing Roman Catholic Church Scandal Sets Box Office Record in Poland
Follow
0
Share
Report
64 views • October 10, 2018
KLER -- A Polish feature film about the abuses by clergy of the Roman Catholic church is setting attendance records at the country’s box office. ‘Kler’ -- named after the Polish word for clergy -- attracted over 935,000 viewers last weekend, the country’s best opening three days in 30 years,
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.