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Stock market bubble is proof of a new generation of GREATER FOOLS
Health Ranger Report
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27 views • October 10, 2018
The Health Ranger explains why every new generation of "greater fools" thinks they alone have a unique claim to have overcome the cycles of greed and fear that drive market bubbles and crashes.

Learn more at Collapse.news and NewsTarget.com

Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: http://shop.real.video

For more updates, visit: https://www.real.video/channel/hrreport
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crashstock marketeconomicsfinancemillennialsbubblecorrectiongreater fools
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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