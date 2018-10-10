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Heitkamp Voted "No" on Kavanaugh for the Dumbest Reason
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13 views • October 10, 2018
"Heidi Heitkamp voted 'no,' not based on his jurisprudence, his educational background, his fidelity to the Constitution, his patriotism and love of country, his history with charity, his history as a family man—none of that. She voted 'no' because of his body language." —Dan Bongino
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