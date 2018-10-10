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Despite Progressive Pressure, Wells Fargo Continues Business With Sturm Ruger
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10 views • October 10, 2018
"Nora Nash, a member of the Interfaith Center For Corporate Responsibility, a group that buys shares in companies in order to then demand progressive social policies from management, was aghast that Wells Fargo continues to conduct business with long-standing clients... progressives, anti-gun advocates cannot stand it when people or companies exercise their free will." —Dana Loesch
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