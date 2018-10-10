© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Liberals, Get Over It—Kavanaugh Believes in the 2A
Follow
1
Share
Report
268 views • October 10, 2018
"Justice Kavanaugh is at work on the Supreme Court. He'll be a part of today's hearings. But the left and activist journalists cannot get over it. They're still going over the judge's record. And they're still focused on the Second Amendment." —Grant Stinchfield
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.