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President Trump Instructs DOJ to Work With Chicago on Crime
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3 views • October 10, 2018
"While Deerfield's citizens are standing up for their rights, the violence in Chicago continues to ravage the city and President Trump said enough is enough... as such he's instructed the Department of Justice to begin working more closely with Chicago law enforcement on crime problems plaguing the windy city." —Dana Loesch
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