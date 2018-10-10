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We Are In A War Between Good & Evil #FreeAlexJones #Infowars #FreedSpeech
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12 views • October 10, 2018
Our war is NOT a war of flesh & blood but is a spiritual war against the demonic forces of evil in our world. Many of those who we seem to be "fighting" appear to be #insane #demented in their thinking because they are deceived by the god of this world system...the devil. Want to donate to support this channel: https://www.paypal.me/GreggHuestis, www.b2bablessing.org
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