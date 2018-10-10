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The Recent Banning of Alex Jones...#FreeAlexJones, #Infowars #FreeSpeech
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12 views • October 10, 2018
I have been wanting to speak to this recent banning of #Infowars, #AlexJones. This recent ban is sad and disgusting. IF we do not have freedom of ALL speech then we have NO Freedom of Speech at all. We do not have to like or agree with @RealAlexJones but we MUST stand up for his right to say what he says. "I Disapprove of What You Say, But I Will Defend to the Death Your Right to Say It" Voltaire. Want to donate: https://www.paypal.me/GreggHuestis, www.b2bablessing.org
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