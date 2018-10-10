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Ep 913 Nikki Haley Resigns; Dems Count On Emotion for 2018 Midterms
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2 views • October 10, 2018
Haley, who will leave her post at the end of the year, appeared with President Trump, pointed at the president and stated, "For all of you that are going to ask about 2020, no, I am not running [in] 2020. I can promise you what I'll be doing is campaigning for this one. So I look forward to supporting the president in the next election
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