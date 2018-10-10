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Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee Hides Progressive Agenda in Violence Against Women Act
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10 views • October 10, 2018
"The Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2018 was introduced by... Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee in the House and includes all kinds of additions, which have less to do with protecting abuse victims and more to do with pushing the progressive agenda." —Dana Loesch
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