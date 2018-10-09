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Full Show - Kanye West Prepares For Trump Summit While Nikki Haley Abruptly Resigns - 10/09/2018
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702 views • October 09, 2018
U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley set to resign from the Trump administration by the end of the year. No reason for her exit has been given, but the president said Haley made the decision months ago and during her time in office they had “solved a lot of problems." Also, the Hollywood political divide grows this midterm season as Kanye is set to meet with Trump at the White House and Taylor Swift triggered a mass voter registration campaign for younger Americans after breaking her political silence.
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