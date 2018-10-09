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Health Ranger launching YouTube alternative VIDEO website
Health Ranger Report
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211 views • October 09, 2018
The Health Ranger reveals his plans for launching a YouTube alternative "free speech" video site by the Summer of 2018.

Stay informed at NaturalNews.com and Freedom.news

Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: http://shop.real.video

For more updates, visit: https://www.real.video/channel/hrreport
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