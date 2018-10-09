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The Pilgrims gave us a blueprint for a successful nation. Kirk Cameron in Monumental
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25 views • October 09, 2018
Matrix of Liberty! Monumental is the story of America's beginnings. Presented, produced, and starring Kirk Cameron, the 90-minute true story follows this father of six across Europe and the U.S. as he seeks to discover America's true "national treasure" -- the people, places, and principles that made America the freest, most prosperous and generous nation the world has ever known. Monumental is heralded as "inspiring," "beautifully executed," "powerful," and "one meant to teach."
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