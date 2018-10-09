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Is the (Workers') Party Over in Brazil?
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6 views • October 09, 2018
Eduardo and Andy discuss the recent elections in Brazil. Once again we see the rise of a right-wing, populist candidate spouting nationalism, sexism and anti-immigrant racism. Why is this happening in Brazil? Why is it happening around the globe? What does it mean for the Left?
What's Left? Website: https://what-s-left.webnode.com/
Podcasts:
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-left-now-who-we-are-and-why-we-are-doing-this/id1409349552
What's Left? Website: https://what-s-left.webnode.com/
Podcasts:
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/whats-left-now-who-we-are-and-why-we-are-doing-this/id1409349552
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