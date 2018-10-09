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Did Trump Flip Rosenstein In Air Force One Meeting
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785 views • October 09, 2018
Owen Shroyer takes calls. Tim in Montana imagines a meeting on Air Force One in which Trump gives Rosenstein an ultimatum causing him to flip. Tim in Florida points out that Trump says the democrat’s corruption will soon be exposed.
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