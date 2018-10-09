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Sunspot Observatory Update & Canyon Springs HS Shooting Update
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9 views • October 09, 2018
The Sunspot Observatory mysterious closure for 10 days in September has not been adequately explained by the US government. The AURA statement has made a reference to a criminal investigation at a nearby Sacramento Peak. Neither the FBI nor the New Mexico State Police have been forthcoming about this incident
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