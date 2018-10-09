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CNN’s Angela Rye Wants To Keep Black People Enslaved
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507 views • October 09, 2018
CNN'S Angela Rye was asked to specify when America was great. She makes a false smear against Trump supporters by claiming they want to return to the days of racial segregation. Owen Shroyer reveals this is a leftist tactic to keep black people on the “Democratic plantation".
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