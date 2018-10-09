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The ALEX JONES Show (FULL SHOW) TUESDAY 10/09/18 INFOWARS
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145 views • October 09, 2018
TODAY ON THE ALEX JONES SHOW
October 9, 2018
28 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
THE UNHINGED PSYCHO LEFT OUT CAUSING TROUBLE
MORE BRAINLESS MUSIC INDUSTRY SELL-OUTS ENDORSE DEMS
NIKKI HALEY ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION BY END OF YEAR
CLASS ACT TRUMP PUBLICLY APOLOGIZES TO KAVANAUGH FAMILY FOR BARBARIAN LEFT TREATMENT
4th Hour Host: Paul Joseph Watson
GET THE TRUTH OUT!
PLEASE POST LINKS TO THIS SHOW IN YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA NETWORKS
THANKS FOR WATCHING
October 9, 2018
28 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
THE UNHINGED PSYCHO LEFT OUT CAUSING TROUBLE
MORE BRAINLESS MUSIC INDUSTRY SELL-OUTS ENDORSE DEMS
NIKKI HALEY ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION BY END OF YEAR
CLASS ACT TRUMP PUBLICLY APOLOGIZES TO KAVANAUGH FAMILY FOR BARBARIAN LEFT TREATMENT
4th Hour Host: Paul Joseph Watson
GET THE TRUTH OUT!
PLEASE POST LINKS TO THIS SHOW IN YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA NETWORKS
THANKS FOR WATCHING
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