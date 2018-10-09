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The Grand Self Within by James A Sinclair - Being Your Grand Self Online Program
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10 views • October 09, 2018
https://www.beingyourgrandself.com/ This is one of the introductory lessons taken from 'Being Your Grand Self Online Program, created by James A Sinclair.
Within us, we have a blueprint for a greater destiny. Our True Self image is bigger than we can currently imagine.
James A Sinclair is the Producer/Director of the award-winning personal development movie, What If? The Movie:
https://www.whatifthemovie.tv/
Within us, we have a blueprint for a greater destiny. Our True Self image is bigger than we can currently imagine.
James A Sinclair is the Producer/Director of the award-winning personal development movie, What If? The Movie:
https://www.whatifthemovie.tv/
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