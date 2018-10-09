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Breaking! Rosenstein Just Flipped Against The Deep State
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2464 views • October 09, 2018
The deep state is in for a big surprise as President Trump has announced that the Mueller investigation will actually pin collusion on the democrats. Alex breaks down the different options available to the globalists as their treason comes to light and America prepares to hold them accountable.
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