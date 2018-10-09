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Dead Cart Cam - View From The Cart.
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9 views • October 09, 2018
Ever wondered what it would be like to ride in The Dead Cart, this is the viewpoint you would have. Were you barely alive to see it.
The Scottish Ambassador appears as the bellman, since the regular fellow was "Out Sick". Said old Angus when told this, "Tha' dunna bode weel, but thut.".
Sorry for the poor audio, but bodies are a poor sound stage.
The Scottish Ambassador appears as the bellman, since the regular fellow was "Out Sick". Said old Angus when told this, "Tha' dunna bode weel, but thut.".
Sorry for the poor audio, but bodies are a poor sound stage.
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