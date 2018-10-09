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Looking Down, Copyright Steven James Insel 2012
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5 views • October 09, 2018
The theme for this song is 'Oppression'. I set it on another planet across the Universe as I thought that nothing like that could ever happen on Earth. Fast-Forward 6 years and here we are having the social credit score forced on us, being censored if you dare question the narrative, having your ability to make and receive money taken away from you if you don't conform etc. etc. Apart from the operation on the inside this song is scarily close to where we are heading.
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