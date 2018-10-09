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Alexandra Meadors: Helping Humanity Discover Its Galactic Connection, May 16, 2017
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20 views • October 09, 2018
Andrew Fischer of "Nature Of Reality Radio" interviewed Alexandra on May 3, 2017. As Alexandra is presently on a mission in Europe, and not available to host her regularly scheduled program on BBS Radio, Galactic Connection is posting this interview instead. Finally, we get to hear Alexandra on the other side of the microphone. Fascinating insights and riveting stories emerge as Alexandra gets to speak about her own life and experiences.
Read more: shorturl.at/vwJS7
Read more: shorturl.at/vwJS7
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