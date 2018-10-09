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Phantom Patriot Report 2013
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1 view • October 09, 2018
This is the 3rd video for the Phantom Patriot. In this video I reveal my previous connection to country music singer, Chely Wright. I discovered that she suffers from multiple personality disorder, and is a victim of the CIA's MK Ultra/ Project Monarch mind control program.
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