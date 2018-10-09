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Don Lemon Asks Stormy Daniels About Trump’s Penis
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218 views • October 09, 2018
Owen Shroyer presents a video clip from Don Lemon's CNN talk show where he asks the notorious porn star Stormy Daniels about President Trump's penis which she claims to have handled in her line of work.
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