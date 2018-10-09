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Cortez, Chavez, Clinton: Faces of Socialism & Inequity
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11 views • October 09, 2018
Antifa controls the street & traffic in Portland but the real face of socialism and income inequity can be seen in Chelsea Clinton’s multi-million stock deal. And, David Knight explains why push to end the Electoral College by Cortez & Hillary and the push to end 2 Senators per state are dangerous.
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