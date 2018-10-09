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Full Show: United Surveillance of America
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25 views • October 09, 2018
A $240 per gallon tax? $4,000 per year fee just to enter a city with a car? The UN’s Smart Cities agenda is being implemented NOW, here’s how and the change it will make in your life. Then, America has been sold a lie about it’s origin and purpose and sold a lie about socialism. Here’s why the Electoral College and 2 Senators are essential to stopping a handful of socialist, statist cities from ruling the country.
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