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Ultra-Low Emission Zones ULEZ: Where Tyranny Meets the Road
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12 views • October 09, 2018
Banning of automobiles is already under way in Europe. But there’s also a soft ban that’s about to happen — Ultra-Low Emission Zones (ULEZ) — that people don’t know will be rolled out by 2020 and will make private cars virtually unaffordable.
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