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Techno-philes Who LOVE Technology: Pastors, Prostitutes & Policitians Against SexBots
The David Knight Show
The David Knight ShowCheckmark Icon
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14 views • October 09, 2018
There are people who love technology and people who LOVE technology. What happens when our tech tools become a fetish? The fight over sex robots and transhumanism has already begun. Do you know where to draw the battle lines?
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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