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Eric Eggers How the Left Plans to Steal the Next Election
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14 views • October 09, 2018
The Power Hour with Daniel Brigman-Sep 28, 2018: Eric Eggers, a Research Director for Government Accountability Institute, working under famed investigative journalist, Peter Schweizer and was heavily involved in the research for national best-sellers, Clinton Cash. Eric discusses his new book Fraud: How the Left Plans to Steal the Next Election.
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