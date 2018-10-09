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Watch The Innocent Man, Judge Kavanaugh, Sworn In By Trump
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779 views • October 09, 2018
President Trump has succeeded in fulfilling another promise by appointing conservative judge, Brett Kavanaugh, to the Supreme Court. Trump made sure to apologize to Kavanaugh and his family on behalf of the American people for the democrats dragging his reputation through the mud.
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